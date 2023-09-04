Georgia’s ruling party moves to impeach President over EU trips

Georgia’s governing party Georgian Dream has started impeachment procedures against Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili in response to what it calls a violation of the country’s constitution.

The ruling party is seeking to impeach the president over her visits to the EU, which it said were made against the will of the government.

Salome Zourabichvili met the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in Berlin on Thursday and the European Council President, Charles Michel, in Brussels on Friday to drum up support for Georgia’s campaign to receive EU candidate status.

Georgian Dream party leader, Irakli Kobakhidze, reportedly said Zourabichvili had “flagrantly violated” the constitution.