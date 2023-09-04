Belarus to deliver over 800 elevators to Armenia in 2023

Belarus will deliver more than 800 elevators to Armenia this year, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Armenia Aleksandr Konyuk told the Belarus 1 TV channel, BelTA informs.

Speaking about the export potential, the diplomat noted that Armenia is interested in Belarus’ construction services. “We are ready to provide them, our developers are eager to work in the Armenian market. Belarusians have high-level competencies. The most important project that has already kicked off is cooperation with Mogilevliftmash. This year we are set to supply more than 800 elevators to Armenia. This is in line with an official contract, we have won tenders and now we are already supplying these elevators in stages. Most elevators in Yerevan were made in Belarus, we have a very strong dealer there,” Aleksandr Konyuk said.

At first the parties discussed provision of maintenance services, but later a joint venture was set up in Yerevan to produce Belarusian elevators. According to the ambassador, Armenia’s demand for elevators is about 4,000. “Another branch will open in Vayots Dzor Province, not far from the town of Jermuk. We also plan to open an assembly production of the tractor plant. It is a very challenging task, but we are working on it,” he noted.