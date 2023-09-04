Armenian students win three medals at International Olympiad in Informatics

Armenian students won three bronze medals at the 35th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2023) held in Szeged, Hungary.

A total of 355 students from 89 countries participated in the event. Each country was allowed to present a maximum of four students.

The Olympic team of Armenia was represented by students of the PhysMath School after Artashes Shahinyan Samvel Abelyan (12th grade) and Tsovak Yegoryan, (10th grade) and Quantum College Hamlet Petrosyan (12th grade) and Gagik Gevorgyan (10th grade).

Tsovak Yegoryan, Samvel Abelyan and Gagik Gevorgyan won bronze medals.

The Armenian team was led by Armen Andreasyan and Samvel Andreasyan from Yerevan State University.

In 2022 the Armenian team won two bronze medals at the 34th International Olympiad in Informatics, which was held in Indonesia.