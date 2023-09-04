Armenian medics participate in multinational exercises organized by US Army

From August 28 to September 23, the staff of the mobile field hospital of the Military Medical Department of the Armenian Armed Forces is participating in the multinational exercise Saber Junction 2023 held at the military base located in the city of Hohenfels, Federal Republic of Germany.



Seventeen countries are participating in the exercise.

Doctors and medics of the Armenian Armed Forces participate in drills conducted by the US Army Europe and Africa.



The goal of the exercise is to organize the quick and safe evacuation of the wounded by helicopter under real conditions.



The next stage of the exercise will start on September 8.