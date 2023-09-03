Two servicemen killed doing engineering work – Armenia MoD

Two serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces Major Arman Babajanyan and Artur Poghosyan died as a result of an explosion that occurred while performing engineering works (blasting works for the purpose of road construction), the Ministry of Defense reports.

The incident was registered at around 5:30 pm on September 3.

An investigation is under way to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The Ministry of Defense expresses its condolences and support to the family, relatives and comrades of the servicemen.