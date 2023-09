US and international community must take action to protect Armenians from Azerbaijan’s aggression – Rep. Schiff

On Artsakh’s Independence Day, I am thinking of the people in Artsakh who are being forced to bear a months-long, and deadly blockade, Member of the US House of Representatives Adam Schiff said on social media.

“The United States and the international community must take action to protect Artsakh and Armenia from Azerbaijan’s aggression,” the Congressman said.

“And stop another genocide,” he added.