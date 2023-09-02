PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions near Norabak

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 2, 2023, 19:21
Less than a minute

On September 2, between 16:00 p.m. and 16:10 p.m., Azerbaijani armed forces fired from firearms towards the Armenian combat outposts near Norabak.

