Armenia will continue efforts to ensure security, protection of rights in Nagorno-Karabakh – PM

Below is the full text of the statement:

Dear people, dear compatriots,

32 years ago on this day, the joint session of the deputies of all levels of the Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Region and Shahumyan region, referring to the right to self-determination, made a decision on the adoption of the declaration of independence of Nagorno Karabakh.

During that period, the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh witnessed the massacres of Sumgait, Baku, and Kirovabad, and the adoption of the declaration of independence was also conditioned by an existential threat.

As a result of the 44-day war, even today, our compatriots living in their homeland, Nagorno-Karabakh, face the threat of ethnic cleansing as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy, due to the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the stop of supplies of essential food, gas and electricity.

The international community is also witnessing the ongoing processes, and the UN Security Council discussions on Nagorno Karabakh also noted the existence of a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh and the fact that the lives and security of 120,000 people of Nagorno Karabakh are in doubt. At the same time, it was emphasized that the decisions of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6, 2023 on ensuring uninterrupted movement of people, vehicles and cargo in both directions through the Lachin Corridor have not been fulfilled by Azerbaijan.

We expect the international community to make efforts to prevent the implementation of the policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.

I would like to emphasize once again that all statements about the non-existence of Nagorno Karabakh as a territorial entity and that the Nagorno Karabakh issue is resolved are groundless, unless the issues of security and protection of the rights of NK Armenians are irrevocably addressed.

Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh and the international community clearly record that the comprehensive and long-term settlement of the conflict should take place exclusively through the peace process, including the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue under the international mechanism.

Dear compatriots,

We remember all our heroes martyred for the Motherland and bow before them.

The Republic of Armenia will continue its efforts to ensure normal life, security and protection of rights in Nagorno-Karabakh. Today, we express our appreciation to all our compatriots of Nagorno-Karabakh, and our task is to ensure their inalienable right to live and create in peace through peaceful, civilized means, through negotiations.