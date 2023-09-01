Serviceman Narek Poghosyan’s heartbeat restored – Armenia MoD

Thanks to intensive reanimative measures, doctors have managed to restore the heartbeat of Narek Poghosyan, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The serviceman has a serious gunshot wound, and is in extremely serious condition, doctors are struggling for his life.

The Defense Ministry had wrongly listed the serviceman among the dead as a result of Azerbaijan’s provocation this morning.

The Ministry of Defense has now removed the name of Narek Poghosyan from the previous message and apologized to the public and the soldier’s family.