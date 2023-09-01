PoliticsTopVideo

Footage shows Azerbaijani military buildup in the direction of Sotk

The Armenian Defense Ministry has shared footage clearly showing that the Azerbaijani armed forces are concentrating additional resources in the direction of Sotk.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry had earlier denied the information.

