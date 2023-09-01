Home | All news | Politics | Footage shows Azerbaijani military buildup in the direction of Sotk PoliticsTopVideo Footage shows Azerbaijani military buildup in the direction of Sotk Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 1, 2023, 15:54 Less than a minute The Armenian Defense Ministry has shared footage clearly showing that the Azerbaijani armed forces are concentrating additional resources in the direction of Sotk. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry had earlier denied the information. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 1, 2023, 15:54 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print