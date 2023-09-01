Church leaders urge Biden to “take immediate action” to prevent second Armenian Genocide in Artsakh

In a powerful letter sent this week to President Biden, the spiritual leaders of American Christians of Armenian heritage have urged him to take “immediate action to prevent a second Armenian Genocide from unfolding against the Christian Armenians of Artsakh at the hands of Azerbaijan.”

The signatories to the letter are Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Western Diocese Prelate), Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian (Eastern Prelacy Primate), Very Rev. Mesrop Parsamyan (Eastern Diocese Primate), Bishop Torkom Donoyan (Western Prelacy Prelate), Bishop Mikhael Mouradian (Eparch Armenian Catholic Eparchy), Reverend Hendrik Shanazarian (Interim Minister, Armenian Evangelical Union), and Zaven Khanjian (Armenian Missionary Association of America Executive Director).