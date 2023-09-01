Azerbaijan’s aggressive behavior could seriously disrupt the peace efforts, Armenian MFA says

The aggressive behavior of Azerbaijan, accompanied by the siege of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh through the 8-month-long illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, can seriously disrupt the efforts aimed at establishing stability and lasting peace in the region, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On September 1, the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire on the positions of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia located in the area of Sotk and Norabak in Gegharkunik region. Four Armenian servicemen were killed, another was wounded in the attack. Azerbaijan’s armed forces also used mortars and UAVs.

“The Republic of Armenia has repeatedly signaled that Azerbaijan, aiming at carrying out pre-planned military actions, is deliberately and systematically spreading disinformation,” the Ministry said.

“The encroachments on the territorial integrity of Armenia, combined with the statements and bellicose rhetoric of the Azerbaijani side on various levels, as well as channeled through various state media, are the continuation of Baku’s aggressive policy aimed at settling existing problems and imposing its own will through the use of force and the threat of use of force,” it added.

“Under the conditions of targeted calls and growing pressure to lift the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijan’s provocation is also aimed at diverting the attention of the international community and avoiding the fulfillment of its obligations,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

It strongly condemned this kind of aggressive behavior of Azerbaijan, which is accompanied by the factual siege of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh through the 8-month illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, and can seriously disrupt the efforts aimed at establishing stability and lasting peace in the region.

“The Republic of Armenia reaffirms its principled position that all units of Azerbaijan’s armed forces must be withdrawn from the sovereign territory of Armenia,” the Ministry noted.

It called on the international community and the actors interested in real stability in the region to restrain Azerbaijan’s growing maximalist behavior through existing mechanisms and active and clear steps in order to prevent further escalation of the situation and to bring Azerbaijan to a constructive track.