Azerbaijan continues intensive shooting in the direction of Norabak and Sotk – Armenia MoD

At around 1:30 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces continue to fire from firearms and mortars towards the Armenian combat positions near Norabak and Sotk, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports.

Two Armenian servicemen were killed, one was wounded in intensive Azerbaijani shooting this morning.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that Azerbaijan is mobilizing military equipment and personnel in the direction in the direction of Sotk.