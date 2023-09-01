Armenian Defense Ministry names servicemen killed in Azerbaijani provocation

The Ministry of Defense has named the servicemen killed as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation on September 1.



The soldiers have been identified as Andranik Antonyan, Arsen Mkrtichyan, VachaganVardanyan and Narek Poghosyan.



The Ministry of Defense expresses its condolences and support to the servicemen’s’ families, relatives and comrades in arms.



The condition of the wounded serviceman is assessed as moderate, his life is not in danger.