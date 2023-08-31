Strasbourg Mayor Jeanne Barseghian visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

The Mayor of Strasbourg, Jeanne Barseghian, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

“Moving visit of Tsitsernakaberd, this morning in Yerevan. On behalf of Strasbourg, I paid tribute to the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian genocide of 1915. May the lessons of the past guide the determined action we must take today,” the Mayos said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Émouvante visite de Tsitsernakaberd, ce matin à Erevan.

Au nom de Strasbourg, j’ai rendu hommage aux 1,5 millions de victimes du génocide arménien de 1915.

— Jeanne Barseghian (@JeanneBarsegh) August 31, 2023

Jeanne Barseghian was part of the delegation headed by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo that accompanied the humanitarian cargo from French regions to the entrance of the Lachin corridor. The ten trucks were banned from entering Artsakh.