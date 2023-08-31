Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council discusses regional security issues with Russia’s special envoy

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the special representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for supporting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The interlocutors discussed regional security issues and particularly the situation created around Nagorno Karabakh. The sides emphasized the urgent need to overcome the humanitarian crisis.
