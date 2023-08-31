SADA: Armenian-founded company recognized as Google Cloud’s 2023 Global Sales Partner of the Year

SADA, a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud partner, announces it has been named the winner of the 2023 Google Cloud Partner Global Sales Partner of the Year award. For the sixth year in a row, the company is recognized for its accomplishments in the Google Cloud ecosystem and for delivering high-value services and expertise to organizations globally. With success across a number of verticals, including healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, financial services, digital natives, and the public sector, SADA delivers on the ‘customers for life’ notion by supporting its customers throughout their entire cloud transformation journey.

Over the past year, SADA has continued to deliver expert cloud consultation and technical services, as well as professional and managed services, to support its growing base of global brands, including enterprises like Digital Turbine, WeWork, AccuWeather, Evite, Sony Picture Imageworks, Colgate-Palmolive, and more. In 2022 alone, SADA added 566 new customers to its portfolio. The company also further grew its SaaS Alliance Program, adding partners like Onna Technologies, New Relic, ScyllaDB, Alteryx, and more.

“We’re honored and feel privileged to be recognized once again as Google Cloud’s Global Sales Partner of the Year. Our steadfast commitment to service excellence, combined with a team of Google Cloud technical experts and evangelists, remain crucial components of our company’s success and our customer success,” said Tony Safoian, President and CEO of SADA. “We are thrilled to be an exclusive partner of Google Cloud to support our joint innovative customers and partners, and will continue to work tirelessly to help them transform their businesses with the best cloud platform and solutions available to achieve their boldest ambitions.

“SADA has demonstrated a commitment to customer success and its ability to scale Google Cloud products and services to global customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to recognize SADA as our Global Sales Partner of the Year.”

In 2022, SADA expanded its global presence by adding sales and delivery teams in the United Kingdom and Ireland to meet growing customer demand while also expanding its India and Armenia offices for regional sales to augment its core delivery and operations functions. Additionally, SADA was one of five companies globally to achieve the Data Center Modernization Specialization – its 10th Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, demonstrating customer success in over 30 Google Cloud Expertise categories.