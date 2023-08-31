More than 50 dead in Johannesburg tower block blaze

More than 50 people have died and more than 40 injured following a fire at a block of flats in Johannesburg, South Africa, the BBC reports.

Authorities say it’s unclear what sparked the blaze at a five-storey building

Emergency Services say the fire gutted the building in the Johannesburg city center at around 01:30 (00:30 BST).

Authorities say firefighters evacuated the building’s occupants on arrival, and the search and recovery of bodies is continuing

Reports suggest the occupants of the building were mostly African migrants.