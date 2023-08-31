Germany must not be silent: Member of Bundestag calls for CoE mission to Nagorno Karabakh

Germany must not be silent about the blockade of the Lachin corridor, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag Michael Roth said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Since mid-June, Azerbaijan has blocked all aid supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh via the Lachin corridor. A humanitarian catastrophe + ethnic cleansing is imminent. Azerbaijan thus endangers the fragile Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and security in the South Caucasus,” the lawmaker noted.

“Germany must not be silent about this,” he stressed, adding that Azerbaijan must unblock the corridor immediately.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for a Council of Europe fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karbakah and noted that the EU Mission in Armenia must be strengthened and extended to Azerbaijani territory.