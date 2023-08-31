EU Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, German FM says

The EU Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation in Nagorno Karabakh at an informal meeting in Toledo, Spain, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said.

“My French colleague [Catherine Colonna] and I put the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on the agenda. The situation of people there is catastrophic,” Burbock said upon arrival at the meeting.

According to the Minister, electricity is only available in small quantities. “And that is why we address an urgent appeal to Azerbaijan and Russia: the people of Nagorno-Karabakh must finally get what they need for life. The Lachin corridor must be free for humanitarian assistance,” the German Foreign Minister stated.

She specified that the foreign ministers of the EU countries will discuss this issue on Thursday.

Burbock also pointed out that for several days now, exchanges have been held with American partners in order to ensure that the people of Nagorno-Karabakh finally receive humanitarian assistance.