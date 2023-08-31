SocietyTop

ECtHR gives Azerbaijan until September 7 to provide information about three Armenians abducted from Lachin corridor

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 31, 2023, 17:20
Less than a minute

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has given Azerbaijan until September 7 to provide information regarding the three civilians abducted from Lachin Corridor on August 28, the Office of Armenia’s Representative on International Legal Matters informs.

Azerbaijan is obliged to inform the court about the whereabouts, conditions of detention, health condition, medical care and steps taken towards the return of the three persons.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 31, 2023, 17:20
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button