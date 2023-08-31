Armenian PM stresses the need for Stepanakert-Baku dialogue within the framework of an international mechanism

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stresses the need for Stepanakert-Baku dialogue within the framework of an international mechanism and emphasizes the importance of sending an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh.

On Wednesday, ten trucks with humanitarian aid joined the 32 others waiting at the entrance of the Lachin corridor. The delegation led by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo accompanied the convoy with aid from different French regions to Kornidzor. Nevertheless, neither this, nor the convoy standing there from June 26 was allowed to enter Nagorno Karabakh.

“This means that in the presence of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Azerbaijan continues the policy of subjecting Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to genocide through starvation. The main purpose of this policy is to cleanse Nagorno Karabakh of Armenians,” PM Pashinyan said.

“As I have said before the scenarios of development of this heinous policy is as follows: Azerbaijan is planning to open the Lachin corridor one-way at a more critical moment of the crisis, i.e. allow exit from Nagorno Karabakh, but ban anyone from entering,” he said.

“This policy of genocide is taking place in the 21st century before the eyes of the international community. As I have said before I see the solution of the situation in the Baku-Stepaankert dialogue within the framework of an international mechanism,” he said.

The Prime Minister said an international mechanism in the given situation is of vital importance, otherwise Baku will use every means to abort the possibility of dialogue.

He stressed the importance of international efforts to draw attention to the crisis in Nagorno Karabakh. He emphasized the imminent need for a fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and added that getting the humanitarian aid through to Nagorno Karabakh remains a priority for the moment.