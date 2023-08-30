Time is counted: Paris Mayor, other French officials in Armenia to deliver humanitarian aid for Artsakh

The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is visiting Armenia with elected officials from Paris and other communities. The officials will accompany the humanitarian convoy from France to Artsakh.

“In Armenia, with elected officials from Paris and other communities. For nine months, 120,000 Armenians in Artsakh, including 30,000 children, have been isolated, starving, deprived of everything. Faced with this humanitarian disaster, we are providing them with emergency aid. Time is counted,” Anne Hidalgo said in A post on X (formerly Twitter).

En Arménie, avec des élus parisiens et d'autres collectivités. Depuis neuf mois, 120 000 arméniens d'Artsakh, dont 30 000 enfants, sont isolés, affamés, privés de tout. Face à cette catastrophe humanitaire, nous leur apportons une aide d'urgence. Le temps est compté. pic.twitter.com/wJZHSH7db4 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) August 30, 2023

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from French cities have already headed for Kornidzor, from where they will try to get through to Artsakh.