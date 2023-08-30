Time is counted: Paris Mayor, other French officials in Armenia to deliver humanitarian aid for Artsakh

The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is visiting Armenia with elected officials from Paris and other communities. The officials will accompany the humanitarian convoy from France to Artsakh.
“In Armenia, with elected officials from Paris and other communities. For nine months, 120,000 Armenians in Artsakh, including 30,000 children, have been isolated, starving, deprived of everything. Faced with this humanitarian disaster, we are providing them with emergency aid. Time is counted,” Anne Hidalgo said in A post on X (formerly Twitter).
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from French cities have already headed for Kornidzor, from where they will try to get through to Artsakh.