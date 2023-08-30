Prospects of Armenian-Indian defense cooperation discussed in Yerevan

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the delegation of the National Defense College of India, visiting the Republic of Armenia.

The delegation was accompanied by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to the Republic of Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha.

The Minister of Defence welcomed the Commandant of the National Defence College of India, Lieutenant General Sukriti Singh Dahiya and students representing India and other partner countries. Suren Papikyan highly appreciated the initiative to visit Armenia, taking into account the current course of development of the Armenian-Indian relations in the defence field.

During the meeting, the Minister of Defense presented the reforms launched in the Armed Forces, the progress and prospects of the Armenian-Indian cooperation in the defense field, and also answered the questions of the College of Defense delegation related to the above-mentioned areas, as well as the regional security.