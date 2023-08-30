Mayor of Paris visits Syunik

Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan, along with Artsakh Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan and Goris community leader Arush Arushanyan, welcomed Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and the members of the delegation headed by her in Goris today.



Anne Hidalgo accompanies the convoy of 10 trucks with humanitarian aid intended for Artsakh to Kornidzor. The aid was allocated by the city of Paris, and several regions of France.

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from France headed for Kornidzor this morning, from where they will try to get through to Artsakh.