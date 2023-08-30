Artsakh Ombudsman publishes fact-sheet on obstacles to the right to education in blockade

The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh has published a fact-sheet in English on the situation with regard to the realisation of the right to education in the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Artsakh, as well as on the documented obstacles.

The fact-sheet summarizes the results of the studies conducted by the Office of the Ombudsman, documenting numerous issues that hinder the proper realization of the right to education, such as malnutrition of pupils and students in the absence of food, lack of educational materials, textbooks and other additional materials, issues with movement of persons engaged in the educational process due to the absence of public transportation, inability to properly comply with the sanitary and hygiene standards in educational institutions, as well as a number of other issues.

The fact-sheet is presented to international structures and human rights organizations involved in the protection of the right to education.