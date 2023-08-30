Armenian PM appreciates France’s initiative to send humanitarian aid to Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a working dinner with members of the delegation led by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated and thanked the initiative of a number of regions of France to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Nagorno Karabakh and emphasized that the move to block the transportation of the goods once again testifies to Azerbaijan’s policy aimed at deepening the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.

The interlocutors emphasized the need for steps to overcome the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The sides exchanged ideas on issues of Armenian-French relations and the current cooperation.

