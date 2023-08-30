Armenian FM, CoE Human Rights Commissioner discuss humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović on the sidelines of the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

The humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh, the dire conditions and human rights violations of the Nagorno-Karabakh population resulting from Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor for more than eight months and the complete blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh since June 15, as well as the urgency of overcoming the situation, were emphasized on both sides. The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that with its actions, Azerbaijan openly demonstrates its real goal, the implementation of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian Foreign Minister welcomed the statements made by the the Human Rights Commissioner regarding the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as since the blocking of the Lachine Corridor, at the same time emphasizing the unhindered implementation of the Commissioner’s mandate and possible steps within the framework of the Council of Europe toolkit.

Reference was also made to Armenia’s effective interaction with the Council of Europe Commissioner’s office on matters of human rights protection.