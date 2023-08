Armenia requests ECtHR to indicate interim measure against Azerbaijan over abduction of three civilians

Armenia has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights, requesting to indicate an interim measure against the government of Azerbaijan to protect the rights of the three Armenian civilians kidnapped on August 28, the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters informs.

Three students traveling from Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia accompanied by Russian peacekeepers were abducted from the illegal checkpoint set up by Azerbaijan in the Lachin corridor.