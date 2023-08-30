Arayik Harutyunyan expresses gratitude to French officials for support to Artsakh

On August 30 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed members of the delegation accompanying the convoy of humanitarian goods from French cities and regions intended for Artsakh.

President Harutyunyan voiced the gratitude of the authorities and people of Artsakh to the representatives of the Paris city, Ile de France, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Auvergne-de-France, Occitania, Loire regions, who remained faithful to their principles and the pledge of friendship during a difficult period for Artsakh, standing in full solidarity the Artsakh people facing genocide in the blockade. The President expressed hope that 10 vehicles loaded with humanitarian goods will be able to cross the Lachin Corridor and ease the hardships of the people of Artsakh.

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, said in her speech: “We came here to testify and express our support and friendship. Our message is clear and simple: respect international law. The population of Artsakh is under blockade against their will, and this blockade is implemented in violation of international law and the Tripartite Declaration of 2020. And since I have to speak using very clear and appropriate words, the words are very simple: what is happening in Artsakh today is like genocide.”