Sen. Menendez says troubled by arrest of three Armenians by Azerbaijan on illegal checkpoint

Deeply troubled that Azerbaijan continues its outrageous behavior aimed at intimidating Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, withholding humanitarian access, and undermining the critical work of the ICRC,” Senator Bob Menendez said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
“This is unacceptable,” he said, commenting on the kidnapping of three Armenian young men from the illegal checkpoint on Hakari bridge.
Three Armenian students were abducted by the Azerbaijani side when crossing the illegal checkpoint established in the Lachin corridor accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.