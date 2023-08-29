People flock to Stepanakert-Akna road to prevent entry of cargo from Azerbaijan

A group of people from Askeran and neighboring settlements, as well as from capital Stepanakert, have gathered at the Stepanakert-Akna (Aghdam) road to prevent the so called “humanitarian” cargo sent by Azerbaijan from entering Artsakh.

The number of people continues to grow, a participant of the protest told Public Radio of Artsakh.

The Azerbaijanis have now crossed the checkpoint of the Russian peacekeepers and are trying to set up tents, Alyosha Gabrielyan, former mayor of Askeran, told the Public Radio.

“At the moment, we are 200-400 meters away from the Azerbaijanis. We are here to prevent the entry of “humanitarian” cargo into Artsakh. We don’t need the help they send. Let them open the Kashatagh corridor,” said Gabrielyan.