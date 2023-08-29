Mayor of Paris to lead humanitarian convoy bound for Nagorno Karabakh

On August 30, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo , the president of the Hauts-de-France region, Xavier Bertrand, the leader of the LR senators, Bruno Retailleau, the mayor of Strasbourg, and other officials will visit the entrance of the Lachin corridor on Agust 30, reports the Coordinating Council of Armenian organizations of France (CCAF).

They will accompany a humanitarian convoy bound for Nagorno Karabakh. The Ile-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Hauts-de-France, Occitanie, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Pays de la Loire and several cities in France are supporting the humanitarian initiative of CCAF.

“We will meet the local authorities, the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) in Armenia will brief us on the humanitarian situation. We will drive four hours from Yerevan to Goris, near the checkpoint of the Lachin corridor blocked by the Azerbaijanis. We are going to try to get ten trucks containing basic necessities through,” said Michèle Rubirola when interviewed by La Provence.

CCAF calls on the French and European authorities to take special diplomatic measures so that the 10 French trucks loaded with essential goods pass through the illegally established checkpoint and reach their destination.

“While the Armenian population of Artsakh is starving, more than ever it is time to support, take steps and punish those responsible for the humanitarian disaster unfolding in front of our eyes in a passionate atmosphere,” CCAF said in a statement.