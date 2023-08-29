Former Artsakh leaders participate in extended consultations convened by President Arayik Harutyunyan

On August 28 at the initiative of the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan an extended consultation was convened in the hall of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic, which was attended by deputies of the National Assembly, members of the Government, former Presidents of the Artsakh Republic Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, heads of political parties represented in the parliament, a group of public figures and representatives of civil society.

The issue of the situation developed in the Artsakh Republic as a result of the blocking of the Kashatagh (Lachin) corridor was on the agenda.

President Harutyunyan expressed gratitude to all the participants. He touched upon the foreign policy efforts made before and during the blockade and various proposals presented by Azerbaijan and mediators. The President emphasized that the authorities of the Artsakh Republic continue to insist on the need to restore the regime of the Lachin Corridor, while at the same time being ready to solve the problems that have arisen through constructive negotiations. In the course of the discussion the speakers presented their views on overcoming the situation in Artsakh. The President of the Republic voiced his gratitude to all the speakers, stressing that the authorities will make appropriate decisions in the near future, taking into account the results of these discussions.