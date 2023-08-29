Flagship Pioneering announces appointment of David Khougazian as Growth Partner

Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, announced today that pharma and healthcare leader David Khougazian is joining as Growth Partner. In this role, he will help scale and grow several Flagship-founded companies, working together with leaders at Flagship and its ecosystem of companies on organizational development, long-term strategy, financing, and business development.

Khougazian joins Flagship from Sanofi where he spent over two decades most recently leading Sanofi’s engagement in global emerging markets including China, Eurasia, Latin America, and the Middle East. He also served as the CEO of Sanofi Pasteur MSD, a joint venture between Sanofi and Merck, and was previously Chief of Staff to the Sanofi CEO, leading the company’s Transformation Office and serving as a member of the Executive Committee and Global Leadership Team. Prior to joining Sanofi, he was Vice President and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Aventis Pharmaceuticals and started his career at HSBC where he managed a portfolio of diversified financial assets.

“David has deep experience developing and advancing healthcare companies by harnessing innovation partnerships,” said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. “I am pleased to welcome David to our team to help progress our companies as they create value and growth.”

“I am excited to join Flagship Pioneering and its growing ecosystem in revolutionizing the innovation process in health and developing platforms to address huge patient need,” said David Khougazian, Growth Partner, Flagship Pioneering. “As part of Flagship’s leadership team, I look forward to applying my experience in biopharma to scaling and growing Flagship’s innovative bioplatform companies.”