Armenian, Indian officials discuss possibility of cooperation in space industry

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Council of Ministers, during his working visit to India, met with Ajit Doval, the National Security Adviser of the Prime Minister of India.



The Secretary of the Security Council congratulated the Indian official on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan 3 mission on the moon. The implementation of possible joint programs in the field of space industry was discussed.



The parties referred to issues related to regional security developments, within the framework of which Armen Grigoryan presented the humanitarian crisis of Nagorno Karabakh and highlighted the importance of the international community’s involvement in overcoming it.



The interlocutors commended the development of Armenian-Indian bilateral relations and discussed the prospects of developing relations in a number of fields.