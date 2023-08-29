Armenian, French FMs discuss deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The interlocutors referred to the current situation in the region.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the deepening of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, as well as the need to take steps to overcome and solve it.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region.