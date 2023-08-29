Armenian-founded company SADA named Niche Player in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant report

SADA, a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, announces it has been named a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services (PCITS). SADA is recognized in the Magic Quadrant for PCITS for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. In 2022, SADA was recognized with an Honorable Mention in the Report.

SADA is a company founded by Armenians living in the US Hovig and Annie Safoian. In 2021 SADA opened a Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Yerevan, Armenia which is serving the company’s global customers.

SADA has a wide range of technical expertise, with 70% of SADA’s public cloud service staff holding certified public cloud hyperscaler certifications. SADA holds 10+ Google Cloud Specializations and employs eight Google Certified Fellows, a program that recognizes cloud architects and engineers that have demonstrated world-class aptitude and expertise in creating innovative and comprehensive solutions using Google Cloud.

SADA has a “customer for life” operating model, ensuring end-to-end skills enablement, selling, and customer engagement at scale through a business value approach. SADA prioritizes a customer’s long-term business goals and recommends a roadmap to success after a full discovery and assessment. Customers achieve their implementations faster with SADA’s hands-on support, including strategy and execution, change management, and advisory services to realize cloud transformation.

Recently, the company launched a “Cloud Concierge” concept to further its commitment to its customers, providing high-touch experiences across the entire lifecycle.

“We are honored by this recognition, as for us, it reinforces our ‘customers for life’ approach to empowering organizations of every size and industry with next-generation cloud innovations. This acknowledgment reminds us of our huge responsibility to our customers, the ROI we must help them prove, and the impact they make when harnessing the immense power of Google Cloud,” said Tony Safoian, President & CEO of SADA.

SADA believes Cloud is not a singular destination and has designed service offerings to mimic the lifecycle of a customer’s cloud journey. Practice areas and solution offerings include infrastructure modernization, data management, application modernization, data analytics, artificial intelligence, security, and productivity and collaboration.

Customers who select SADA receive a partner with the broadest and deepest knowledge in the Google Cloud ecosystem and increasingly in the surrounding ISV ecosystem that builds and deploys on Google Cloud and the Google Cloud Marketplace.

