Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Armenia Mr. William (Chip) Laitinen, and the newly appointed Defense Attaché, Colonel Kevin Steele.

The Minister of Defence congratulated Colonel Kevin Steele on the occasion of commencing the mission in Armenia and wished fruitful cooperation.

A range of topics related to the current status of the Armenia-US Defense Cooperation and its development prospects, as well as regional security, were discussed.