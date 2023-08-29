Armenia appreciates Canada’s principled stance on situation in Nagorno Karabakh – FM

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Bled Strat Forum in Slovenia.

“Had exchange with Canadian FM Melanie Joly. Armenia appreciates Canada|s principled stance on situation in Nagorno Karabakh; blockade of Lachin Corridor has to be lifted in line with ICJ Orders, and all international platforms should be effectively used to address the issue.,” Minister Mirzoyan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

President of the EU Council Charles Michel and Canadian FM Melanie Joly also referred to the situation in Nagorno Karabakh during a meeting on the sidelines of the forum.