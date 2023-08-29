2024 Aurora Prize Humanitarians to be announced in New York City in September

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, an organization that addresses on-the-ground humanitarian challenges around the world, will announce the Humanitarians (finalists) shortlisted for the 2024 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity on September 18, 2023, at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2023 Meeting in New York City. CGI brings together leaders from across the public, private, and philanthropic sectors to take action on the most pressing global challenges.

The Aurora Prize is a $1 million humanitarian award that recognizes and supports the world’s unsung heroes who risk their lives to help those impacted by humanitarian crises and human rights violations. The Aurora Prize Laureate then continues the cycle of giving by sharing the award funds with those who help the most vulnerable. Aurora was founded in 2015, and over eight years has made a tremendous impact on the lives of those in the greatest need, with support for more than 400 projects in 56 countries, impacting more than 2.7 million people to date.

“The Aurora Prize is an innovative model for addressing humanitarian crises by supporting and elevating the work of unsung changemakers and catalyzing a global movement of giving,” said Armine Afeyan, Executive Director, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. “The Clinton Global Initiative is an ideal collaborator for Aurora, with a likeminded focus on creating a community of doers, who are taking action to address the world’s most pressing challenges.”

“We have the privilege to host the Aurora Humanitarians at CGI 2023,” said Greg Milne, CEO of the Clinton Global Initiative. “The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has pioneered a model of giving and recognition to advance the work of leading humanitarians who are helping people on the ground every day. We are looking forward to meeting the Humanitarians next month and hearing their inspiring stories.”

Launched by President Clinton in 2005, CGI has built a community of doers who are taking action to make a tangible difference in people’s lives around the world. The CGI community includes organizations across government, business, and civil society; established and emerging leaders; activists and advocates; and community workers and doers on the front lines of our most pressing global challenges. CGI works with partners to develop Commitments to Action, which are new, specific, and measurable solutions. Since 2005, more than 3,900 Commitments to Action have been launched through CGI.

In a letter last month to the CGI community, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and Chelsea Clinton said this year’s meeting would focus on how to “keep going” – in spite of the difficulties that arise – to build a stronger future for all.

Nominations for the 2024 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity closed on May 1, 2023. In total, more than 700 submissions were received for individuals hailing from 75 countries including the United States, Kenya, Armenia, Nigeria, Germany, Pakistan, Canada, India, UK, Czech Republic, and Georgia, among others.

The Aurora Prize Laurate will be awarded in 2024. The prize ceremony date and location will be announced in the fall.