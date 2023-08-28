Thousands of flights delayed as air traffic control issue hits UK airports

A “technical issue” has hit UK air traffic control systems, with airlines warning of delays to flights, the BBC reports.

Britain’s National Air Traffic Services said it was experiencing “technical issues” and has “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.”

“Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault. We apologies for any inconvenience this may cause,” it said in a statement.

They did not provide any further information about what caused it or how long it would take to fix.

Scottish airline Loganair and EasyJet have both warned passengers there could be delays to flights.

Broadcaster Gabby Logan also said on X she was on a plane on a runway at Budapest airport, and had “just been told UK airspace is shut”, adding “we could be here for 12 hours”.

She said air traffic that was already airborne was being allowed to land, but nothing else was taking off.