Kidnapping of Artsakh citizens discussed at Security Council sitting

On August 28 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a sitting of the Security Council.

President Harutyunyan informed the participants of the sitting about the steps being taken to find out the fate of the citizens of the Artsakh Republic kidnapped by Azerbaijan today and to return them to their homeland.

The situation created in Artsakh, possible developments and what the authorities should do in order to deal with the deepening humanitarian disaster and to solve the security issues were on the discussion agenda.