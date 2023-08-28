Elton John spends night in hospital after fall at French villa

Sir Elton John is back home after spending the night in hospital, after he fell over at his villa in Nice, the BBC reports.

The singer, 76, was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace hospital center in Monaco where he was treated for minor injuries.

A spokesman confirmed to BBC News Sir Elton was admitted “following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France”.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” he continued.

“Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health.”