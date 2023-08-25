OSCE envoy visits Kornidzor

The personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk today visited Kornidzor, where the trucks transporting humanitarian goods from Armenia have been standing for more than a month.

On August 22, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Andrzej Kasprchyk, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, who arrived in Armenia within the framework of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office’s assignment to visit the Lachin Corridor and report on the situation.

During the meeting, issues related to the security of the region were discussed.

Referring to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the imperative of urgent and effective steps by the international community, including the OSCE, in order to prevent the impending humanitarian disaster and its irreversible consequences.

Minister Mirzoyan also reaffirmed the importance of addressing the rights and security issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh people under effective international mechanisms.