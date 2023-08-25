Less than a minute

Luis Rubiales refuses to step down as Spanish football federation president

Luis Rubiales has refused to step down as Spanish football federation president following his actions during Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final, the BBC reports.

Rubiales, 46, kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England.

He had earlier grabbed his crotch as he celebrated at the final whistle.

Rubiales apologised for the kiss on Monday before Fifa, world football’s governing body, opened disciplinary proceedings against him on Thursday.