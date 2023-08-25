Congressmen Adam Schiff and Brad Sherman demand opening of Lachin corridor, call for end to US aid to Azerbaijan

Representatives of US federal, state, and municipal authorities joined the Pan-Armenian Council of Western America in demanding the immediate opening of the Lachin Corridor. Congressmen Adam Schiff and Brad Sherman appealed to the President’s administration to deprive Azerbaijan of annual American aid and apply sanctions for violation of human rights, the Voice of America reports.

“I stand with Artsakh’s 120,000 residents, and the Armenian diaspora defending them. Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor must end. The US recognized the Armenian Genocide and said never again. We must do more than pledge. We must act,” Adam Schiff said.

“We are watching a humanitarian catastrophe unfold in Artsakh. We must hold the Aliyev regime accountable and end U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan,” Rep. Sherman said, in turn.