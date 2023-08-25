British Museum director quits over stolen treasures

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer has said he will step down from his role, after treasures were stolen from the London institution, the BBC reports.

In a statement, he said it was evident the museum “did not respond as comprehensively as it should have” when it was alerted to the thefts in 2021.

Mr Fischer also withdrew remarks he made earlier this week about the art dealer who first alerted the museum.

He said he expressed “sincere regret” over the “misjudged” comments.

The museum announced last week that it had sacked a member of staff after treasures were reported “missing, stolen or damaged.”

Earlier this week, Mr Fischer defended the museum’s investigation in 2021, when it had told antiques dealer Ittai Gradel that “all items were accounted for.”