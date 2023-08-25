SocietyTop

Artsakh Ombudsman publishes fact-sheet on the threat of malnutrition and starvation of the public

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 25, 2023, 18:06
Artsakh Human Rights Defender’s Staff has published an English fact-sheet on the problems related to the supply of bread to the population in the humanitarian disaster created in Artsakh, the causes that lead to them and the threat of malnutrition and starvation of the public.

