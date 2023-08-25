Armenia’s top security official to visit India

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will visit New Delhi on August 28 to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Grigoryan’s office said Friday.
