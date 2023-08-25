PoliticsTop

Armenia’s top security official to visit India

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 25, 2023, 13:28
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will visit New Delhi on August 28 to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Grigoryan’s office said Friday.

